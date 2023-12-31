According to our computer model, the Philadelphia Eagles will defeat the Arizona Cardinals when they meet at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, December 31 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

Watch the Cardinals in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Eagles are putting up 363.3 yards per game on offense (eighth in NFL), and they rank 20th defensively with 346.0 yards allowed per game. The Cardinals' defense has been a bottom-five unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 26.9 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 26th with 18.3 points per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Cardinals vs Eagles on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals vs. Eagles Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Eagles (-10.5) Toss Up (48) Eagles 30, Cardinals 18

Place your bets on the Eagles-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 19.0% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

Arizona has covered seven times in 15 chances against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Arizona games have hit the over nine out of 15 times this season.

The over/under for this game is 4.6 points higher than the average scoring total for Cardinals games (43.4).

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Eagles Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Eagles have an implied win probability of 85.7%.

Philadelphia is 6-6-3 ATS this season.

The Eagles have not covered the spread when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Philadelphia games have hit the over eight out of 15 times this season.

The over/under in this game is 48 points, 1.6 higher than the average total in Eagles games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Philadelphia 26.1 24.4 30.9 28.6 22.0 20.8 Arizona 18.3 26.9 24.0 31.0 13.4 23.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.