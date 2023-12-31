The Arizona Cardinals (3-12) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Cardinals Insights

The Cardinals rack up 18.3 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Eagles surrender (24.4).

The Cardinals collect 306.3 yards per game, 39.7 fewer yards than the 346 the Eagles give up.

Arizona rushes for 129.2 yards per game, 34.0 more than the 95.2 Philadelphia allows per contest.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over one more time (17 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Cardinals Away Performance

The Cardinals put up 13.4 points per game on the road (4.9 less than their overall average), and give up 23.3 on the road (3.6 less than overall).

The Cardinals' average yards gained (266.4) and conceded (353.1) in away games are both lower than their overall averages of 306.3 and 363, respectively.

On the road, Arizona racks up 158.3 passing yards per game and concedes 213.9. That's less than it gains (177.1) and allows (216) overall.

The Cardinals rack up 108.1 rushing yards per game on the road (21.1 less than their overall average), and concede 139.3 away from home (7.7 less than overall).

In road games, the Cardinals convert 38.3% of third downs and allow 45.9% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (38.6%) and allow (47.3%) overall.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 at Pittsburgh W 24-10 CBS 12/17/2023 San Francisco L 45-29 CBS 12/24/2023 at Chicago L 27-16 FOX 12/31/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 1/7/2024 Seattle - -

