How to Watch Cardinals vs. Eagles on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 17
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:59 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Arizona Cardinals (3-12) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
We have more info below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Eagles vs. Cardinals
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
Cardinals Insights
- The Cardinals rack up 18.3 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Eagles surrender (24.4).
- The Cardinals collect 306.3 yards per game, 39.7 fewer yards than the 346 the Eagles give up.
- Arizona rushes for 129.2 yards per game, 34.0 more than the 95.2 Philadelphia allows per contest.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over one more time (17 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (16) this season.
Cardinals Away Performance
- The Cardinals put up 13.4 points per game on the road (4.9 less than their overall average), and give up 23.3 on the road (3.6 less than overall).
- The Cardinals' average yards gained (266.4) and conceded (353.1) in away games are both lower than their overall averages of 306.3 and 363, respectively.
- On the road, Arizona racks up 158.3 passing yards per game and concedes 213.9. That's less than it gains (177.1) and allows (216) overall.
- The Cardinals rack up 108.1 rushing yards per game on the road (21.1 less than their overall average), and concede 139.3 away from home (7.7 less than overall).
- In road games, the Cardinals convert 38.3% of third downs and allow 45.9% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (38.6%) and allow (47.3%) overall.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/3/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|W 24-10
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|San Francisco
|L 45-29
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|at Chicago
|L 27-16
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|Seattle
|-
|-
