The Arizona Cardinals (3-12) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

The betting trends and insights for the Eagles and Cardinals can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.

Cardinals vs. Eagles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eagles 11.5 48 -650 +475

Cardinals vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have combined with their opponents to score more than 48 points in seven of 15 games this season.

Arizona has a 43.4-point average over/under in their contests this season, 4.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Cardinals are 7-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have entered the game as underdogs 15 times this season and won three, or 20%, of those games.

This season, Arizona has been at least a +475 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Philadelphia Eagles

The average point total in Philadelphia's matchups this year is 46.4, 1.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Eagles have compiled a 6-6-3 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles are 10-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 83.3% of those games).

Philadelphia has played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Eagles vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Eagles 26.1 7 24.4 25 46.4 8 15 Cardinals 18.3 26 26.9 31 43.4 7 15

Cardinals vs. Eagles Betting Insights & Trends

Cardinals

Arizona has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three games.

In the Cardinals' past three games, they have hit the over twice.

The Eagles have put up a total of 26 more points than their opponents this year (1.7 per game), while the Cardinals have been outscored by 128 points (8.6 per game).

Eagles

Philadelphia is winless against the spread and 1-2 overall in its past three contests.

In Philadelphia's past three games, it has hit the over once.

The Eagles have totaled 26 more points than their opponents this season (1.7 per game), while the Cardinals have been outscored by 128 total points (8.6 per game).

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.4 44.2 42.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25.5 25.4 25.6 ATS Record 7-8-0 4-3-0 3-5-0 Over/Under Record 9-6-0 7-0-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-12 2-5 1-7

Eagles Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 46.6 46.1 Implied Team Total AVG 25.8 26.3 25.4 ATS Record 6-6-3 2-3-2 4-3-1 Over/Under Record 8-7-0 6-1-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-2 6-0 4-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

