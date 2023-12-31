Devin Booker and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be facing the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Booker, in his most recent game (December 29 win against the Hornets), produced 35 points and seven assists.

Let's look at Booker's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 27.4 27.4 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 4.1 Assists 7.5 8.1 8.1 PRA -- 40.8 39.6 PR -- 32.7 31.5 3PM 2.5 2.0 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Booker's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Devin Booker Insights vs. the Magic

Booker is responsible for attempting 16.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.4 per game.

He's connected on 2.0 threes per game, or 11.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Booker's opponents, the Magic, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 102.5 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.5 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

Conceding 110.6 points per contest, the Magic are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Magic give up 41.1 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the league.

The Magic allow 23.3 assists per game, best in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic have given up 12 makes per game, ninth in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Devin Booker vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 36 19 5 2 2 0 0 11/11/2022 34 17 8 6 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.