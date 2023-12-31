The Arizona Cardinals (3-12) hit the road to play the Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023, and here are our best bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Eagles vs. Cardinals? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Eagles vs. Cardinals?

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this matchup is within 0.3 points of the model. Stay away from this one.

The Eagles have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 87.5%.

The Eagles have been favored on the moneyline 12 total times this season. They've gone 10-2 in those games.

Philadelphia has played as a moneyline favorite of -700 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Cardinals have entered the game as underdogs 15 times this season and won three, or 20%, of those games.

Arizona has been at least a +500 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

Who will win? The Eagles or Cardinals? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Philadelphia (-12)



Philadelphia (-12) The Eagles are 7-6-2 against the spread this season.

Philadelphia is winless against the spread when it is 12-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Cardinals have covered the spread in a game seven times this year (7-8-0).

Arizona is winless against the spread when it is 12-point underdogs or more (0-3).

Parlay your bets together on the Eagles vs. Cardinals matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (48)



Under (48) Philadelphia and Arizona combine to average 3.6 fewer points per game than the total of 48 set for this game (including the playoffs).

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 51.3 points per game, 3.3 more than the over/under in this game.

Eagles games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (53.3%).

The teams have hit the over in nine of the Cardinals' 15 games with a set total.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Dallas Goedert Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 45.1 2

Trey McBride Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 15 49.5 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.