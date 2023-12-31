Grayson Allen plus his Phoenix Suns teammates face off versus the Orlando Magic at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time on the court, a 133-119 win over the Hornets, Allen totaled 16 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Allen's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.2 15.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.5 4.5 Assists -- 2.7 2.5 PRA -- 20.4 22.3 PR -- 17.7 19.8 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Allen's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Magic

Allen has taken 8.9 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 8.7% and 9.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 5.3 threes per game, or 14.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Allen's opponents, the Magic, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.5 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.5.

The Magic are the fifth-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 110.6 points per game.

Allowing 41.1 rebounds per contest, the Magic are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Magic are No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 23.3 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Magic are ninth in the NBA, conceding 12.0 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grayson Allen vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 30 8 0 1 0 0 0 3/1/2023 28 12 5 4 4 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.