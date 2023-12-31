Greg Dortch will be up against the sixth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Arizona Cardinals take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Dortch has put together 184 receiving yards (after 15 catches) and two TDs. He has been targeted 30 times, and is averaging 13.1 yards per game.

Dortch vs. the Eagles

Dortch vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Philadelphia has allowed six opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have conceded a TD pass to 28 opposing players this year.

Philadelphia has allowed three players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Dortch will play against the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this week. The Eagles concede 250.8 passing yards per contest.

The Eagles' defense ranks 31st in the league by allowing 2.1 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (31 total passing TDs).

Greg Dortch Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-115)

Dortch Receiving Insights

In 66.7% of his opportunities (two times in three games), Dortch has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Dortch has been targeted on 30 of his team's 494 passing attempts this season (6.1% target share).

He has been targeted 30 times this season, averaging 6.1 yards per target.

Dortch has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (6.9%).

With two red zone targets, Dortch has been on the receiving end of 4.3% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

Dortch's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 12/24/2023 Week 16 5 TAR / 2 REC / 45 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 6 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

