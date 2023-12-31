The Phoenix Suns, with Jusuf Nurkic, take on the Orlando Magic at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Nurkic had 24 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 133-119 win against the Hornets.

We're going to examine Nurkic's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.4 13.2 Rebounds 10.5 10.4 12.8 Assists 2.5 3.6 3.1 PRA -- 26.4 29.1 PR -- 22.8 26



Jusuf Nurkic Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 10.6% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.7 per contest.

The Suns rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.5. His opponents, the Magic, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.5 possessions per contest.

Giving up 110.6 points per game, the Magic are the fifth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Magic are fourth in the league, allowing 41.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Magic are ranked No. 1 in the league, conceding 23.3 per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/10/2023 34 22 10 1 1 2 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.