Kyler Murray did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Check out Murray's stats on this page.

Rep Kyler Murray and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Murray's season stats include 1,305 passing yards (217.5 per game). He is 129-for-207 (62.3%), with six TD passes and four interceptions, and has 34 carries for 187 yards three touchdowns.

Keep an eye on Murray's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Kyler Murray Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 17 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Murray 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 129 207 62.3% 1,305 6 4 6.3 34 187 3

Murray Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 10 Falcons 19 32 249 0 1 6 33 1 Week 11 @Texans 20 30 214 1 1 7 51 1 Week 12 Rams 27 45 256 1 0 1 2 1 Week 13 @Steelers 13 23 145 1 0 9 20 0 Week 15 49ers 26 39 211 1 2 6 49 0 Week 16 @Bears 24 38 230 2 0 5 32 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.