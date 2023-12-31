Will Kyler Murray Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kyler Murray did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Check out Murray's stats on this page.
Murray's season stats include 1,305 passing yards (217.5 per game). He is 129-for-207 (62.3%), with six TD passes and four interceptions, and has 34 carries for 187 yards three touchdowns.
Kyler Murray Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
Week 17 Injury Reports
Cardinals vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Murray 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|129
|207
|62.3%
|1,305
|6
|4
|6.3
|34
|187
|3
Murray Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 10
|Falcons
|19
|32
|249
|0
|1
|6
|33
|1
|Week 11
|@Texans
|20
|30
|214
|1
|1
|7
|51
|1
|Week 12
|Rams
|27
|45
|256
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Week 13
|@Steelers
|13
|23
|145
|1
|0
|9
|20
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|26
|39
|211
|1
|2
|6
|49
|0
|Week 16
|@Bears
|24
|38
|230
|2
|0
|5
|32
|0
