Kyler Murray will be up against the sixth-worst passing defense in the league when his Arizona Cardinals play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Murray has posted 1,305 passing yards (217.5 per game) this year, going 129-for-207 (62.3%) with six touchdown passes and four interceptions. Murray has chipped in on the ground, too, with 187 yards (31.2 per game) on 34 carries and three TDs.

Murray vs. the Eagles

Murray vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 250 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 250 PASS YPG / PASS TD Philadelphia has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of six opposing players this year.

14 players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Eagles this season.

Nine opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Philadelphia in 2023.

Five players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Eagles this season.

The 250.8 passing yards per game conceded by the Eagles defense makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Eagles have allowed 31 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 2.1 per game. That ranks 31st in NFL play.

Kyler Murray Passing Props vs. the Eagles

Passing Yards: 223.5 (-118)

223.5 (-118) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+180)

Murray Passing Insights

Murray has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in three of six opportunities this season.

The Cardinals, who are 26th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 55.7% of the time while running 44.3%.

Murray has averaged 6.3 yards per pass attempt this season.

Murray has thrown for a touchdown in five of six games this year, with more than one TD pass once.

He has 31.0% of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (nine).

Murray has attempted 17 passes in the red zone (19.1% of his team's red zone plays).

Murray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 12/24/2023 Week 16 24-for-38 / 230 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/17/2023 Week 15 26-for-39 / 211 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 6 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/3/2023 Week 13 13-for-23 / 145 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 27-for-45 / 256 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 1 TD at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 20-for-30 / 214 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 7 ATT / 51 YDS / 1 TD

