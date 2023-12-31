The December 31 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (3-12) will feature a battle between QBs Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray. Below, we highlight all of the stats and trends you need to know about these two signal callers entering this week's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Murray this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyler Murray vs. Jalen Hurts Matchup

Kyler Murray 2023 Stats Jalen Hurts 6 Games Played 15 62.3% Completion % 65.5% 1,305 (217.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,636 (242.4) 6 Touchdowns 20 4 Interceptions 13 187 (31.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 576 (38.4) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 15

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Eagles Defensive Stats

This year, the Eagles' defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, as it ranks 25th in the league with 24.4 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 20th with 5,190 total yards allowed (346 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Philadelphia's defense has struggled this season, as it ranks sixth-to-last in the league with 3,762 passing yards allowed (250.8 per game).

Against the run, the Eagles are eighth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,428 (95.2 per game) and 15th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.2).

On defense, Philadelphia ranks 29th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 68.1%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks 30th at 46.4%.

Who comes out on top when the Eagles and the Cardinals square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Cardinals Defensive Stats

This season, the Eagles have had one of the lesser defenses in the league, ranking 25th in the NFL by giving up 24.4 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 20th in the NFL with 346 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Philadelphia is having trouble this season, with 3,762 passing yards allowed (27th in NFL). It ranks 31st with 31 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Eagles' D has been firing on all cylinders, with 1,428 rushing yards allowed this year (eighth-fewest in NFL).

On defense, Philadelphia ranks 29th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 68.1%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is 30th (46.4%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.