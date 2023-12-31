Will Marquise Brown Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marquise Brown did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. If you're trying to find Brown's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Brown has been targeted 101 times and has 51 catches for 574 yards (11.3 per reception) and four TDs, plus two carries for 23 yards.
Marquise Brown Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Heel
- The Cardinals have no other receiver on the injury report.
Week 17 Injury Reports
Cardinals vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Brown 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|101
|51
|574
|164
|4
|11.3
Brown Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|5
|3
|28
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|10
|6
|54
|1
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|7
|5
|61
|1
|Week 4
|@49ers
|10
|7
|96
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|10
|4
|61
|1
|Week 6
|@Rams
|11
|4
|34
|0
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|7
|3
|49
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|9
|6
|33
|1
|Week 9
|@Browns
|8
|4
|24
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|4
|1
|28
|0
|Week 11
|@Texans
|5
|2
|18
|0
|Week 12
|Rams
|12
|6
|88
|0
|Week 13
|@Steelers
|3
|0
|0
|0
