Marquise Brown did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. If you're trying to find Brown's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Brown has been targeted 101 times and has 51 catches for 574 yards (11.3 per reception) and four TDs, plus two carries for 23 yards.

Marquise Brown Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Heel

The Cardinals have no other receiver on the injury report.

Week 17 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 101 51 574 164 4 11.3

Brown Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 5 3 28 0 Week 2 Giants 10 6 54 1 Week 3 Cowboys 7 5 61 1 Week 4 @49ers 10 7 96 0 Week 5 Bengals 10 4 61 1 Week 6 @Rams 11 4 34 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 7 3 49 0 Week 8 Ravens 9 6 33 1 Week 9 @Browns 8 4 24 0 Week 10 Falcons 4 1 28 0 Week 11 @Texans 5 2 18 0 Week 12 Rams 12 6 88 0 Week 13 @Steelers 3 0 0 0

