When the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles go head to head in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Michael Carter get into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Michael Carter score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Carter has 109 yards on 19 carries (8.4 ypg) this season.

Carter has also caught 22 passes for 93 yards (7.2 per game).

In 13 games, Carter has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Michael Carter Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 1 6 0 2 12 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 2 8 0 1 3 0 Week 3 Patriots 0 0 0 1 3 0 Week 4 Chiefs 1 9 0 2 12 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 8 0 3 14 0 Week 6 Eagles 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 0 0 0 6 24 0 Week 10 @Raiders 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Rams 4 19 0 4 15 0 Week 13 @Steelers 4 25 0 0 0 0 Week 15 49ers 3 27 0 3 10 0 Week 16 @Bears 0 0 0 0 0 0

