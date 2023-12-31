The NHL has nine games on its Saturday slate -- continue reading for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -110 to score

Bruins vs. Devils

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • Pastrnak's stats: 20 goals in 33 games

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +100 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • Matthews' stats: 29 goals in 32 games

Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +105 to score

Penguins vs. Blues

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • Crosby's stats: 19 goals in 33 games

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +110 to score

Penguins vs. Blues

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • Guentzel's stats: 16 goals in 33 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +130 to score

Lightning vs. Rangers

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • Kucherov's stats: 24 goals in 35 games

Jeff Skinner (Sabres) +135 to score

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • Skinner's stats: 14 goals in 33 games

Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +140 to score

Panthers vs. Canadiens

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • Reinhart's stats: 23 goals in 35 games

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +140 to score

Wild vs. Jets

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • Kaprizov's stats: 13 goals in 33 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +140 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • Nylander's stats: 17 goals in 33 games

Brad Marchand (Bruins) +140 to score

Bruins vs. Devils

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • Marchand's stats: 13 goals in 33 games

