Who’s the Best Team in the Pac-12? See our Weekly Pac-12 Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Pac-12 this college basketball season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Pac-12 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Arizona
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 27-4
- Overall Rank: 4th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: L 100-82 vs Stanford
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Colorado
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Utah
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 27-4
- Overall Rank: 6th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: W 95-90 vs Washington
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Arizona State
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Colorado
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Overall Rank: 16th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 82nd
- Last Game: W 74-67 vs Washington State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Arizona
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Washington
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Overall Rank: 36th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: L 95-90 vs Utah
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Oregon
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
5. Washington State
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 19-12
- Overall Rank: 59th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th
- Last Game: L 74-67 vs Colorado
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Oregon State
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
6. Oregon
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Overall Rank: 65th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 49th
- Last Game: W 64-59 vs UCLA
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Washington
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
7. Stanford
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Overall Rank: 82nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st
- Last Game: W 100-82 vs Arizona
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UCLA
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. USC
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 14-17
- Overall Rank: 90th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 48th
- Last Game: L 86-70 vs Oregon State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Cal
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
9. UCLA
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-21
- Overall Rank: 111th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th
- Last Game: L 64-59 vs Oregon
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Stanford
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
10. Arizona State
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-20
- Overall Rank: 118th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: W 71-69 vs Cal
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Utah
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Cal
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 7-24
- Overall Rank: 135th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st
- Last Game: L 71-69 vs Arizona State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ USC
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
12. Oregon State
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 9-21
- Overall Rank: 154th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th
- Last Game: W 86-70 vs USC
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Washington State
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.