Rondale Moore will be up against the sixth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Arizona Cardinals play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

This season Moore has 33 grabs (on 53 targets) for 295 yards and one score, averaging 19.7 yards per game.

Moore vs. the Eagles

Moore vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 68 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 68 REC YPG / REC TD Philadelphia has given up 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have surrendered a TD pass to 28 opposing players this year.

Philadelphia has given up at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Eagles is giving up 250.8 yards per contest this year, which ranks 27th in the NFL.

The Eagles' defense ranks 31st in the league with 31 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Rondale Moore Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-111)

Moore Receiving Insights

In six of 15 games this year, Moore has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Moore has 10.7% of his team's target share (53 targets on 494 passing attempts).

He is averaging 5.6 yards per target (111th in NFL play), averaging 295 yards on 53 passes thrown his way.

Moore, in 15 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 6.9% of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With three red zone targets, Moore has been on the receiving end of 6.4% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 12/24/2023 Week 16 3 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 48 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

