When the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles square off in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Rondale Moore score a touchdown? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Rondale Moore score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Moore has also contributed with 33 grabs for 295 yards and one TD this season. He has been targeted 53 times.

Moore, in 15 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one rushing touchdown this year.

Rondale Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 3 3 33 0 Week 2 Giants 1 1 14 0 Week 3 Cowboys 6 4 8 0 Week 4 @49ers 2 0 0 0 Week 5 Bengals 5 3 26 0 Week 6 @Rams 7 4 30 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 4 2 2 0 Week 8 Ravens 3 2 10 0 Week 9 @Browns 2 1 5 0 Week 10 Falcons 8 5 43 0 Week 11 @Texans 1 1 48 1 Week 12 Rams 3 2 35 0 Week 13 @Steelers 2 1 6 0 Week 15 49ers 3 2 5 0 Week 16 @Bears 3 2 30 0

