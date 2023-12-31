The Phoenix Suns (16-15) square off against the Orlando Magic (19-12) as 5.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSFL. The matchup has a point total of 230.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSFL

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -5.5 230.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 230.5 points 12 times.

The average total in Phoenix's outings this year is 230.2, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Suns are 12-19-0 against the spread this season.

Phoenix has won 12, or 57.1%, of the 21 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Phoenix has a record of 5-3 when it's favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs Magic Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 12 38.7% 115.5 228.5 114.6 225.2 229.1 Magic 11 35.5% 113.0 228.5 110.6 225.2 226.2

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have covered the spread twice, and are 4-6 overall, over their last 10 contests.

The Suns have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.

Against the spread, Phoenix has fared worse when playing at home, covering five times in 17 home games, and seven times in 14 road games.

The Suns average 115.5 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 110.6 the Magic allow.

When Phoenix scores more than 110.6 points, it is 9-12 against the spread and 14-7 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Suns vs. Magic Betting Splits

Suns and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 12-19 3-7 18-13 Magic 21-10 2-3 14-17

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs. Magic Point Insights

Suns Magic 115.5 Points Scored (PG) 113.0 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 9-12 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-1 14-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-1 114.6 Points Allowed (PG) 110.6 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 6-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-3 7-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.