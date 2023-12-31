The Phoenix Suns (16-15) square off against the Orlando Magic (19-12) as 5.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSFL. The matchup has a point total of 230.5.

Suns vs. Magic Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: AZFamily and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -5.5 230.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 230.5 points 12 times.
  • The average total in Phoenix's outings this year is 230.2, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Suns are 12-19-0 against the spread this season.
  • Phoenix has won 12, or 57.1%, of the 21 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Phoenix has a record of 5-3 when it's favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Suns vs Magic Additional Info

Suns vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 12 38.7% 115.5 228.5 114.6 225.2 229.1
Magic 11 35.5% 113.0 228.5 110.6 225.2 226.2

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns have covered the spread twice, and are 4-6 overall, over their last 10 contests.
  • The Suns have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.
  • Against the spread, Phoenix has fared worse when playing at home, covering five times in 17 home games, and seven times in 14 road games.
  • The Suns average 115.5 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 110.6 the Magic allow.
  • When Phoenix scores more than 110.6 points, it is 9-12 against the spread and 14-7 overall.

Suns vs. Magic Betting Splits

Suns and Magic Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 12-19 3-7 18-13
Magic 21-10 2-3 14-17

Suns vs. Magic Point Insights

Suns Magic
115.5
Points Scored (PG)
 113.0
14
NBA Rank (PPG)
 22
9-12
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 13-1
14-7
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 13-1
114.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.6
16
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 5
6-7
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 14-3
7-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 13-4

