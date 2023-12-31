The Orlando Magic (19-12) battle the Phoenix Suns (16-15) at Footprint Center on December 31, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Suns vs. Magic Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Suns vs Magic Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 47% the Magic allow to opponents.

In games Phoenix shoots higher than 47% from the field, it is 9-6 overall.

The Suns are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 18th.

The Suns put up 115.5 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 110.6 the Magic give up.

Phoenix is 14-7 when scoring more than 110.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Suns are posting 4.6 more points per game (117.6) than they are when playing on the road (113).

Phoenix is giving up 117 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.3 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (111.7).

The Suns are draining 12.1 treys per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.5 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.6 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns Injuries