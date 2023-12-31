Player prop betting options for Kevin Durant, Paolo Banchero and others are available in the Phoenix Suns-Orlando Magic matchup at Footprint Center on Sunday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Suns vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSFL

AZFamily and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: +148)

Sunday's points prop bet for Durant is 25.5 points. That's 4.3 fewer than his season average of 29.8.

His per-game rebound average -- 6.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (6.5).

Durant's year-long assist average -- 6.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Durant's 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: +116)

The 26.5-point total set for Devin Booker on Sunday is 0.9 less than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.

Booker averages 8.1 assists, 0.6 more than Sunday's prop bet (7.5).

He drains 2.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Jusuf Nurkic's 12.4 points per game are 0.1 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 10.4 -- is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Nurkic averages 3.6 assists, 1.1 more than his over/under for Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +120)

The 21.5 points Banchero scores per game are 2.0 less than his over/under on Sunday.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 7.5).

Banchero averages 4.6 assists, 0.1 more than Sunday's over/under.

Banchero has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -108)

The 21.0 points Franz Wagner has scored per game this season is 1.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Sunday (22.5).

He has averaged 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (5.5).

Wagner's season-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Wagner has made 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

