Footprint Center is where the Phoenix Suns (16-15) and Orlando Magic (19-12) will square off on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Kevin Durant is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the hardwood.

How to Watch Suns vs. Magic

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, BSFL

Suns' Last Game

The Suns won their most recent game versus the Hornets, 133-119, on Friday. Devin Booker was their leading scorer with 35 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 35 4 7 0 1 5 Jusuf Nurkic 24 15 1 0 2 0 Eric Gordon 21 2 1 0 1 7

Suns vs Magic Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Durant's numbers on the season are 29.8 points, 6.1 assists and 6.3 boards per game, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 48% from downtown (second in league), with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Booker posts 27.4 points, 5.3 boards and 8.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jusuf Nurkic is posting 12.4 points, 3.6 assists and 10.4 boards per contest.

Grayson Allen's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 4.5 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 50.4% from the field and 45.7% from downtown (eighth in league), with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Eric Gordon's numbers for the season are 14 points, 2 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 27.4 4.1 8.1 0.6 0.4 1.9 Kevin Durant 21.6 4.7 5.6 0.8 0.8 1.5 Jusuf Nurkic 11.5 11.1 2.4 0.6 0.9 0.5 Grayson Allen 11 3.1 1.6 1 0.6 1.9 Chimezie Metu 8.7 4.9 0.6 0.9 0.2 0.8

