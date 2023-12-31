In the Week 17 contest between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Trey McBride get into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Trey McBride score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

McBride's team-high 743 yards receiving (49.5 per game) are via 72 catches (93 targets), and he has two TDs.

In two of 15 games this year, McBride has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Trey McBride Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 2 2 23 0 Week 2 Giants 3 2 32 0 Week 3 Cowboys 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @49ers 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Bengals 3 2 17 0 Week 6 @Rams 5 4 62 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 6 3 29 0 Week 8 Ravens 14 10 95 1 Week 9 @Browns 5 3 22 0 Week 10 Falcons 9 8 131 0 Week 11 @Texans 7 5 43 0 Week 12 Rams 9 7 60 0 Week 13 @Steelers 9 8 89 1 Week 15 49ers 11 10 102 0 Week 16 @Bears 8 6 31 0

