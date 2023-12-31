When the Arizona Cardinals clash with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, Trey McBride will be up against a Eagles pass defense featuring Darius Slay. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, check out the following article.

Cardinals vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Trey McBride Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles 86.3 5.8 10 129 7.54

Trey McBride vs. Darius Slay Insights

Trey McBride & the Cardinals' Offense

Trey McBride has totaled 72 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 743 (49.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 93 times and has two touchdowns.

Through the air, Arizona has been one of the least effective passing offenses in the league, ranking third-last in the NFL by generating 177.1 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 26th with 14 passing touchdowns.

The Cardinals rank 26th in the league in scoring with 18.3 points per game, and they rank 24th in total yards with 306.3 per game.

Arizona is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 32.9 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Cardinals pass the ball less often than most of the league, throwing 47 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (52.8% red-zone pass rate), which ranks seventh in the NFL.

Darius Slay & the Eagles' Defense

Darius Slay leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 57 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 14 passes defended.

In terms of passing defense, Philadelphia is conceding the sixth-most yards in the NFL at 250.8 per game (3,762 total passing yards against).

The Eagles' points-against average on defense is eighth from bottom in the NFL, at 24.4 per game.

Philadelphia has given up more than 100 receiving yards to six players this season.

The Eagles have allowed a touchdown pass to 28 players this season.

Trey McBride vs. Darius Slay Advanced Stats

Trey McBride Darius Slay Rec. Targets 93 80 Def. Targets Receptions 72 14 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.3 49 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 743 57 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 49.5 4.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 373 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

