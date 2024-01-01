Devin Booker's Phoenix Suns face the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

Booker tallied 21 points, five assists and three steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 112-107 win versus the Magic.

If you'd like to make predictions on Booker's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 27.1 26.7 Rebounds 4.5 5.2 3.8 Assists 7.5 8.0 7.9 PRA -- 40.3 38.4 PR -- 32.3 30.5 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.0



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Booker has taken 19.3 shots per game this season and made 9.1 per game, which account for 16.2% and 16.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Booker is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Suns rank 21st in possessions per game with 101.3. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Trail Blazers have allowed 115.2 points per game, which is 18th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers are 23rd in the league, giving up 44.7 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers are 20th in the NBA, giving up 27 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers have allowed 10.8 makes per contest, second in the league.

Devin Booker vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 38 26 3 7 1 0 0 11/21/2023 33 28 3 6 0 1 1

