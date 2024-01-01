Devin Booker's Phoenix Suns (17-15) play at home against the Portland Trail Blazers (9-22) at Footprint Center on Monday, January 1. The game tips off at 9:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+

AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Devin Booker vs. Jerami Grant Fantasy Comparison

Stat Devin Booker Jerami Grant Total Fantasy Pts 1034 853.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 45 31.6 Fantasy Rank 14 52

Devin Booker vs. Jerami Grant Insights

Devin Booker & the Suns

Booker is posting 27.1 points, 8 assists and 5.2 boards per game.

The Suns have a +34 scoring differential, putting up 115.4 points per game (14th in the league) and allowing 114.4 (15th in the NBA).

Phoenix averages 43.8 rebounds per game (16th in the league) while conceding 40.7 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.1 boards per game.

The Suns hit 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), while their opponents have made 12.7 on average.

Phoenix loses the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 14.1 (23rd in the league) while its opponents average 11.7.

Jerami Grant & the Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant provides the Trail Blazers 22.4 points, 4 boards and 2.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Trail Blazers have a -179 scoring differential, falling short by 5.8 points per game. They're putting up 109.4 points per game, 29th in the league, and are allowing 115.2 per contest to rank 18th in the NBA.

Portland loses the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. It records 41.8 rebounds per game, 24th in the league, while its opponents pull down 44.7.

The Trail Blazers make 12.4 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), 1.6 more than their opponents. They are shooting 35.8% from deep (21st in NBA), and opponents are shooting 32.7%.

Portland has committed 14.2 turnovers per game (25th in NBA) while forcing 14.8 (third in league).

Devin Booker vs. Jerami Grant Advanced Stats

Stat Devin Booker Jerami Grant Plus/Minus Per Game 3.9 -5.7 Usage Percentage 30.9% 26% True Shooting Pct 59.8% 58.6% Total Rebound Pct 8.3% 6.4% Assist Pct 36.2% 12.3%

