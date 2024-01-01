How to Watch EFL Championship Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Monday, January 1
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Plymouth Argyle versus Watford is a game to watch on a Monday Championship slate that includes plenty of exciting contests.
Watch your favorite EFL Championship team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
EFL Championship Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Sunderland vs Preston North End
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Plymouth Argyle vs Watford
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City
- Game Time: 12:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with EFL Championship action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.