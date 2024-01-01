The Phoenix Suns, Grayson Allen included, hit the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 112-107 win versus the Magic, Allen had 10 points, four assists and two steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Allen's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.1 15.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 3.7 Assists 2.5 2.8 2.6 PRA -- 20.3 21.3 PR -- 17.5 18.7 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Allen's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Allen is responsible for attempting 8.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.9 per game.

He's put up 5.3 threes per game, or 14.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Allen's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 21st in possessions per game with 101.3.

On defense, the Trail Blazers have allowed 115.2 points per contest, which is 18th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers have allowed 44.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 23rd in the league.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers are ranked 20th in the league, conceding 27 per contest.

The Trail Blazers give up 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grayson Allen vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 33 11 9 0 1 0 2 11/21/2023 35 8 6 5 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.