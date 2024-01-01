Jusuf Nurkic and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be matching up versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 31, Nurkic produced 19 points and 13 rebounds in a 112-107 win versus the Magic.

We're going to look at Nurkic's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 12.6 13.7 Rebounds 11.5 10.5 13.2 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.1 PRA -- 26.7 30 PR -- 23.1 26.9



Jusuf Nurkic Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Nurkic is responsible for taking 10.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.

Nurkic's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 102.6 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.3 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

The Trail Blazers give up 115.2 points per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 44.7 rebounds per game, the Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 27 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 31 9 13 3 0 2 2 11/21/2023 29 18 12 0 2 4 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.