In the contest between the No. 13 LSU Tigers and Wisconsin Badgers on Monday, January 1 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Tigers to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

LSU vs. Wisconsin Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction LSU (-9.5) Over (56.5) LSU 39, Wisconsin 18

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Predictions This Week

LSU Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on LSU vs. Wisconsin? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this contest.

Against the spread, the Tigers are 7-4-0 this year.

LSU is 6-1 ATS when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Out of 11 Tigers games so far this year, 10 have gone over the total.

The over/under in this matchup is 56.5 points, six fewer than the average total in this season's LSU contests.

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

The Badgers have a 27.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Badgers have a 5-5-1 record against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least 9.5-point underdogs this year, Wisconsin is 1-0 against the spread.

In the Badgers' 11 games with a set total, four have hit the over (36.4%).

The average point total for the Wisconsin this season is 8.8 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Badgers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 46.4 27.8 52.3 19.7 41.8 37.5 Wisconsin 22.8 18.9 21 17.7 25.4 20.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.