Suns vs. Trail Blazers January 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Suns (14-12) clash with the Portland Trail Blazers (6-19) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. The matchup airs on AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: AZFamily, ROOT Sports NW+
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Suns Games
- December 31 at home vs the Magic
- December 25 at home vs the Mavericks
- December 22 at the Kings
- December 29 at home vs the Hornets
- December 19 at the Trail Blazers
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant puts up 30.6 points, 5.6 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.
- Jusuf Nurkic puts up 12.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the field.
- Devin Booker puts up 28.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made treys per contest.
- Eric Gordon averages 14.2 points, 2 boards and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.
- Grayson Allen averages 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the field and 46.1% from downtown (sixth in league) with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Shaedon Sharpe puts up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for the Trail Blazers.
- The Trail Blazers are getting 22.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jerami Grant this season.
- Deandre Ayton gives the Trail Blazers 12.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while delivering 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Trail Blazers are getting 15.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon this year.
- The Trail Blazers are receiving 7.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Toumani Camara this year.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Suns vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison
|Suns
|Trail Blazers
|115.3
|Points Avg.
|107.6
|114
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.6
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|43.7%
|37.6%
|Three Point %
|34.2%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.