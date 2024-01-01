The Phoenix Suns (14-12) clash with the Portland Trail Blazers (6-19) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. The matchup airs on AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, ROOT Sports NW+

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant puts up 30.6 points, 5.6 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic puts up 12.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the field.

Devin Booker puts up 28.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Eric Gordon averages 14.2 points, 2 boards and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Grayson Allen averages 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the field and 46.1% from downtown (sixth in league) with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe puts up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for the Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers are getting 22.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jerami Grant this season.

Deandre Ayton gives the Trail Blazers 12.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while delivering 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers are getting 15.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon this year.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 7.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Toumani Camara this year.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Suns Trail Blazers 115.3 Points Avg. 107.6 114 Points Allowed Avg. 114.6 47.3% Field Goal % 43.7% 37.6% Three Point % 34.2%

