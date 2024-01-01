The Phoenix Suns (17-15) are big, 11.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (9-22) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 229.5.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -11.5 229.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 229.5 points 14 times.

Phoenix's games this year have an average total of 229.8, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Suns have compiled a 12-20-0 record against the spread.

This season, Phoenix has won 13 out of the 22 games, or 59.1%, in which it has been favored.

Phoenix has been at least a -650 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Suns have a 86.7% chance to win.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 14 43.8% 115.4 224.8 114.4 229.6 229.2 Trail Blazers 12 38.7% 109.4 224.8 115.2 229.6 226.1

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Over their last 10 contests, the Suns have two wins against the spread, and are 5-5 overall.

Four of Suns' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Phoenix has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered five times in 18 games at home, and it has covered seven times in 14 games on the road.

The Suns score 115.4 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 115.2 the Trail Blazers allow.

When Phoenix totals more than 115.2 points, it is 9-7 against the spread and 13-3 overall.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Suns and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 12-20 1-2 18-14 Trail Blazers 15-16 5-1 15-16

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Suns Trail Blazers 115.4 Points Scored (PG) 109.4 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 9-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-2 13-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-4 114.4 Points Allowed (PG) 115.2 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 6-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-5 8-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-7

