The Phoenix Suns (17-15) are dealing with two players on the injury report heading into a Monday, January 1 matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers (9-22) at Footprint Center, which starts at 9:00 PM ET.

The Suns won their last matchup 112-107 against the Magic on Sunday. Kevin Durant scored a team-high 31 points for the Suns in the win.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nassir Little PF Out Knee 5.2 2.6 0.7 Damion Lee SG Out Knee

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee), Anfernee Simons: Questionable (Illness), Shaedon Sharpe: Questionable (Adductor), Deandre Ayton: Questionable (Knee), Duop Reath: Questionable (Back)

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+

TV: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -11.5 229.5

