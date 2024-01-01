The Portland Trail Blazers (9-22) aim to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (17-15) on January 1, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Trail Blazers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Suns vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (49.1%).

In games Phoenix shoots higher than 49.1% from the field, it is 9-4 overall.

The Suns are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 24th.

The Suns score 115.4 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 115.2 the Trail Blazers give up.

Phoenix has a 13-3 record when putting up more than 115.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are averaging 117.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.3 more points than they're averaging on the road (113).

Defensively Phoenix has been worse at home this season, ceding 116.4 points per game, compared to 111.7 in away games.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Suns have fared better at home this year, making 11.8 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 11.6 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage in away games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns Injuries