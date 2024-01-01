How to Watch the Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (9-22) aim to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (17-15) on January 1, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Trail Blazers.
Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Suns vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (49.1%).
- In games Phoenix shoots higher than 49.1% from the field, it is 9-4 overall.
- The Suns are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 24th.
- The Suns score 115.4 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 115.2 the Trail Blazers give up.
- Phoenix has a 13-3 record when putting up more than 115.2 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns are averaging 117.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.3 more points than they're averaging on the road (113).
- Defensively Phoenix has been worse at home this season, ceding 116.4 points per game, compared to 111.7 in away games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Suns have fared better at home this year, making 11.8 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 11.6 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage in away games.
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Nassir Little
|Questionable
|Knee
