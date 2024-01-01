Oddsmakers have set player props for Kevin Durant, Jerami Grant and others when the Phoenix Suns host the Portland Trail Blazers at Footprint Center on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+

AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +162)

The 27.5 points prop total set for Durant on Monday is 2.4 fewer points than his season scoring average (29.9).

He has collected 6.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (6.5).

Durant has averaged six assists per game, 0.5 less than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Durant's 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Get Durant gear at Fanatics!

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +128)

Devin Booker is scoring 27.1 points per game this season, 0.4 fewer than his over/under on Monday.

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.

Booker has averaged eight assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Monday.

He has hit two three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Monday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +114)

Jusuf Nurkic's 12.6 points per game are 1.9 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has pulled down 10.5 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (11.5).

Nurkic averages 3.6 assists, 0.1 more than Monday's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: +118)

The 22.4 points Grant scores per game are 1.1 less than his over/under on Monday.

He averages 1.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).

Grant averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Monday's over/under.

Grant averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.