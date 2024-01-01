Monday's 9:00 PM ET game between the Phoenix Suns (17-15) and the Portland Trail Blazers (9-22) at Footprint Center features the Suns' Devin Booker and the Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant as players to watch.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, ROOT Sports NW+

Suns' Last Game

On Sunday, in their last game, the Suns beat the Magic 112-107. With 31 points, Kevin Durant was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 31 5 5 3 1 2 Bradley Beal 25 1 2 1 1 1 Devin Booker 21 4 5 3 0 3

Suns vs Trail Blazers

Suns Players to Watch

Durant puts up 29.9 points, 6.3 boards and 6.0 assists per contest, making 52.5% of shots from the floor and 47.7% from downtown (second in league) with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Booker's numbers on the season are 27.1 points, 5.2 boards and 8.0 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the field and 37.7% from downtown, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Jusuf Nurkic posts 12.6 points, 10.5 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Grayson Allen posts 13.1 points, 4.4 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 45.8% from downtown (fifth in NBA), with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Eric Gordon's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 2.5 assists and 2.0 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 26.7 3.8 7.9 0.8 0.4 2.0 Kevin Durant 24.7 5.2 6.1 1.1 0.9 1.7 Jusuf Nurkic 11.9 11.5 2.4 0.5 0.9 0.3 Grayson Allen 12.0 3.3 2.0 1.2 0.7 2.1 Chimezie Metu 8.3 5.1 0.5 0.7 0.0 0.8

