The No. 2 Washington Huskies (13-0) are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), in this season's College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinal in the Sugar Bowl, where they will oppose the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (12-1) in New Orleans, Louisiana, starting at 8:45 PM ET on January 1, 2024, live on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 64.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Washington matchup in this article.

Texas vs. Washington Game Info

  • Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
  • Time: 8:45 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Caesars Superdome

Texas vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Washington Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-4.5) 64.5 -185 +155
FanDuel Texas (-4.5) 63.5 -182 +150

Texas vs. Washington Betting Trends

  • Texas has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
  • The Longhorns have an ATS record of 6-5 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season.
  • Washington has put together a 6-6-1 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Huskies have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Texas & Washington 2023 Futures Odds

Texas
To Win the National Champ. +310 Bet $100 to win $310
Washington
To Win the National Champ. +700 Bet $100 to win $700

