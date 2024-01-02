Alexander Kerfoot will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Arizona Coyotes meet the Florida Panthers at Mullett Arena. There are prop bets for Kerfoot available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Alexander Kerfoot vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Kerfoot Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Kerfoot has averaged 17:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

In four of 35 games this season, Kerfoot has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 13 of 35 games this year, Kerfoot has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 35 games this season, Kerfoot has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Kerfoot has an implied probability of 43.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kerfoot going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Kerfoot Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 35 Games 9 22 Points 3 4 Goals 3 18 Assists 0

