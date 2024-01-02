Can we anticipate Clayton Keller finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Florida Panthers at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Keller stats and insights

  • Keller has scored in 13 of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
  • On the power play, Keller has accumulated five goals and 11 assists.
  • Keller averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.8 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Keller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 19:07 Away W 2-0
12/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:48 Home W 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 4-1
12/21/2023 Sharks 3 1 2 17:22 Away W 5-2
12/19/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:50 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 17:14 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:38 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:12 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:54 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 22:34 Away L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.