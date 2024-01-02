Clayton Keller and the Arizona Coyotes will meet the Florida Panthers at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. If you'd like to wager on Keller's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Clayton Keller vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Keller Season Stats Insights

Keller has averaged 19:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -14).

Keller has a goal in 13 of 35 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Keller has a point in 22 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Keller has an assist in 13 of 35 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Keller goes over his points over/under is 63.6%, based on the odds.

Keller has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Keller Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 35 Games 2 31 Points 4 13 Goals 2 18 Assists 2

