Coconino County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Coconino County, Arizona today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Coconino County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coconino High School at Lee Williams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 2
- Location: Kingman, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page High School at Monument Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 2
- Location: Kayenta, AZ
- Conference: North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
