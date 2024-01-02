Going into a game against the Florida Panthers (22-12-2), the Arizona Coyotes (19-14-2) are keeping their eye on six players on the injury report. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 at Mullett Arena.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Vladislav Kolyachonok D Out Lower Body Barrett Hayton C Out Upper Body Travis Boyd C Out Upper Body

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jonah Gadjovich LW Questionable Illness

Coyotes vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Mullett Arena

Coyotes Season Insights

The Coyotes have 108 goals this season (3.1 per game), 20th in the NHL.

Arizona has one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 99 total goals (2.8 per game), 10th in the league.

Their +9 goal differential is 12th in the league.

Panthers Season Insights

Florida's 107 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

It has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +15.

Coyotes vs. Panthers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-160) Coyotes (+135) 6.5

