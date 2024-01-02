Coyotes vs. Panthers Injury Report Today - January 2
Going into a game against the Florida Panthers (22-12-2), the Arizona Coyotes (19-14-2) are keeping their eye on six players on the injury report. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 at Mullett Arena.
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Vladislav Kolyachonok
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Barrett Hayton
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Travis Boyd
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jonah Gadjovich
|LW
|Questionable
|Illness
Coyotes vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Arena: Mullett Arena
Coyotes Season Insights
- The Coyotes have 108 goals this season (3.1 per game), 20th in the NHL.
- Arizona has one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 99 total goals (2.8 per game), 10th in the league.
- Their +9 goal differential is 12th in the league.
Panthers Season Insights
- Florida's 107 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- It has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +15.
Coyotes vs. Panthers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-160)
|Coyotes (+135)
|6.5
