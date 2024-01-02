Having taken four in a row, the Florida Panthers visit the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS to watch as the Panthers and the Coyotes hit the ice.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs Panthers Additional Info

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes' total of 99 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is 10th in the league.

With 108 goals (3.1 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 20th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Coyotes are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 35 13 18 31 17 20 43.3% Matias Maccelli 35 6 21 27 27 8 0% Nick Schmaltz 35 10 13 23 27 34 43.5% Lawson Crouse 34 16 7 23 15 12 36.7% Alexander Kerfoot 35 4 18 22 11 15 49.8%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have conceded 92 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Panthers' 107 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that span.

Panthers Key Players