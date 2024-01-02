How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having taken four in a row, the Florida Panthers visit the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS to watch as the Panthers and the Coyotes hit the ice.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Coyotes vs Panthers Additional Info
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes' total of 99 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is 10th in the league.
- With 108 goals (3.1 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 20th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Coyotes are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|35
|13
|18
|31
|17
|20
|43.3%
|Matias Maccelli
|35
|6
|21
|27
|27
|8
|0%
|Nick Schmaltz
|35
|10
|13
|23
|27
|34
|43.5%
|Lawson Crouse
|34
|16
|7
|23
|15
|12
|36.7%
|Alexander Kerfoot
|35
|4
|18
|22
|11
|15
|49.8%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have conceded 92 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Panthers' 107 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|36
|23
|21
|44
|10
|17
|45.7%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|33
|11
|27
|38
|19
|29
|53.3%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|36
|18
|14
|32
|18
|15
|39%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|36
|5
|22
|27
|25
|18
|42.9%
|Evan Rodrigues
|36
|7
|17
|24
|12
|13
|50%
