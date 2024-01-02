The Florida Panthers (22-12-2) are favorites when they go on the road against the Arizona Coyotes (19-14-2) on Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS. The Panthers are -160 on the moneyline to win, while the Coyotes have +135 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coyotes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Arizona has played 18 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

The Panthers have been victorious in 17 of their 25 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (68.0%).

The Coyotes have secured an upset victory in eight, or 36.4%, of the 22 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Florida is 9-4 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter (69.2% win percentage).

Arizona has a record of 4-7 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-6 2-8-0 6.5 2.7 2.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.7 2.3 8 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 5-4-1 6.2 2.7 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.7 2.5 5 16.1% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.