Sam Reinhart and Clayton Keller are two of the top players to watch when the Florida Panthers meet the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET.

Coyotes vs. Panthers Game Information

Coyotes Players to Watch

Keller has totaled 13 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 18 assists (0.5 per game), taking 2.9 shots per game and shooting 12.7%. This places him among the leaders for Arizona with 31 total points (0.9 per game).

Matias Maccelli is a top scorer for Arizona, with 27 total points this season. In 35 games, he has netted six goals and provided 21 assists.

This season, Arizona's Lawson Crouse has 23 points (16 goals, seven assists) this season.

In the crease, Karel Vejmelka has a 6-7-2 record this season, with a .902 save percentage (34th in the league). In 16 games, he has 414 saves, and has conceded 45 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Panthers Players to Watch

Reinhart has been a key contributor for Florida this season, collecting 44 points in 36 games.

Through 33 games, Aleksander Barkov Jr. has scored 11 goals and picked up 27 assists.

Carter Verhaeghe's 32 points this season are via 18 goals and 14 assists.

In 10 games, Anthony Stolarz's record is 5-3-1. He has conceded 19 goals (2.05 goals against average) and has racked up 211 saves.

Coyotes vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 22nd 2.97 Goals Scored 3.09 17th 3rd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.83 11th 1st 34 Shots 27.3 30th 3rd 27 Shots Allowed 31 21st 18th 20% Power Play % 23.28% 10th 8th 83.04% Penalty Kill % 79.44% 18th

