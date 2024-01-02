The Florida Panthers (22-12-2) visit the Arizona Coyotes (19-14-2) at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS. The Panthers have won four games in a row.

Coyotes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-160) Coyotes (+135) 6 Panthers (-1.5)

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have been listed as an underdog 22 times this season, and won eight, or 36.4%, of those games.

Arizona has entered 11 games this season as an underdog by +135 or more and is 4-7 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Coyotes, based on the moneyline, is 42.6%.

Arizona has played 20 games this season with over 6 goals.

Coyotes vs Panthers Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 107 (21st) Goals 108 (20th) 92 (4th) Goals Allowed 99 (10th) 23 (14th) Power Play Goals 27 (11th) 19 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (15th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Arizona went 5-5-0 against the spread and 6-4-0 straight up.

In its past 10 games, Arizona has hit the over five times.

The Coyotes and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, Coyotes' game goal totals average 8.4 goals, one goal lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Coyotes' 108 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 20th in the league.

The Coyotes have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, allowing 99 goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.

Their 12th-ranked goal differential is +9.

