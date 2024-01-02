Coyotes vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:52 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Panthers (22-12-2) visit the Arizona Coyotes (19-14-2) at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS. The Panthers have won four games in a row.
Coyotes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-160)
|Coyotes (+135)
|6
|Panthers (-1.5)
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have been listed as an underdog 22 times this season, and won eight, or 36.4%, of those games.
- Arizona has entered 11 games this season as an underdog by +135 or more and is 4-7 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Coyotes, based on the moneyline, is 42.6%.
- Arizona has played 20 games this season with over 6 goals.
Coyotes vs Panthers Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|107 (21st)
|Goals
|108 (20th)
|92 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|99 (10th)
|23 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|27 (11th)
|19 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|22 (15th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Arizona went 5-5-0 against the spread and 6-4-0 straight up.
- In its past 10 games, Arizona has hit the over five times.
- The Coyotes and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, Coyotes' game goal totals average 8.4 goals, one goal lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Coyotes' 108 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 20th in the league.
- The Coyotes have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, allowing 99 goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.
- Their 12th-ranked goal differential is +9.
