The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers is slated for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jack McBain find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jack McBain score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McBain stats and insights

In five of 20 games this season, McBain has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

McBain has zero points on the power play.

McBain's shooting percentage is 27.3%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McBain recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:53 Away W 2-0 12/27/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 13:31 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:24 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:54 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 2 1 1 8:28 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:53 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:33 Home W 1-0 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 14:06 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.