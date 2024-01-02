The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers is slated for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jack McBain find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jack McBain score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

McBain stats and insights

  • In five of 20 games this season, McBain has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
  • McBain has zero points on the power play.
  • McBain's shooting percentage is 27.3%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

McBain recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:53 Away W 2-0
12/27/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 13:31 Home W 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:24 Away L 4-1
12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:54 Away W 5-2
12/19/2023 Senators 2 1 1 8:28 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:53 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:33 Home W 1-0
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 14:06 Home L 5-3

Coyotes vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

