Will Jack McBain Score a Goal Against the Panthers on January 2?
The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers is slated for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jack McBain find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Jack McBain score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
McBain stats and insights
- In five of 20 games this season, McBain has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
- McBain has zero points on the power play.
- McBain's shooting percentage is 27.3%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.
McBain recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Away
|W 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|13:31
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|8:28
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:33
|Home
|W 1-0
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|14:06
|Home
|L 5-3
Coyotes vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
