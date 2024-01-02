In the upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Janis Moser to score a goal for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Janis Moser score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Moser stats and insights

Moser has scored in three of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 9.4% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.8 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Moser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 7:10 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:36 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 1 1 0 20:44 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:11 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 25:23 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 25:49 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:42 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:49 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:31 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:59 Home W 6-0

Coyotes vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

