Jason Zucker will be in action when the Arizona Coyotes and Florida Panthers face off at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Looking to bet on Zucker's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jason Zucker vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +333)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zucker Season Stats Insights

Zucker has averaged 14:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Zucker has a goal in six games this season through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 10 of 28 games this season, Zucker has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Zucker has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 28 games played.

Zucker has an implied probability of 40% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 23.1% of Zucker going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zucker Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 28 Games 3 12 Points 0 6 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.