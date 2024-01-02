La Paz County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
La Paz County, Arizona has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
La Paz County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
American Leadership Academy - West Foothills at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 2
- Location: Parker, AZ
- Conference: West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.