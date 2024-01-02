The Arizona Coyotes, including Lawson Crouse, take the ice Tuesday against the Florida Panthers at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Crouse are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Lawson Crouse vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Crouse Season Stats Insights

Crouse's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:33 per game on the ice, is +6.

Crouse has scored a goal in 15 of 34 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Crouse has a point in 18 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points five times.

In six of 34 games this season, Crouse has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Crouse hits the over on his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27% of Crouse going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Crouse Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 34 Games 2 23 Points 1 16 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

